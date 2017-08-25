Molasses Crinkles Recipe

The recipe for these wonderfully flavored cookies, sent in by Ms. Alice Rhodes from Harrisonburg, Virginia, was published in the November 1992, issue of Southern Living. Loaded with the classic holiday spices cinnamon, ginger, and cloves, these cookies make a great addition to your next cookie swap. Have each invited guest choose their favorite cookie recipe and bake a dozen for each person attending the party. Ask participants to bring extra cookies for sampling during the party. The only refreshment you will need to prepare, besides your cookies, will be the beverage. Tell everyone how to bring their cookies for trading—they can pre-package them for each guest, or they can bring the whole batch in one container. And don't forget to ask guests to bring copies their cookie recipes. Need creative packaging ideas? Check stores for holiday tins, serving containers, bags, baskets, and gift boxes. Line with paper or cloth napkins, colored plastic wrap, or colored tissue paper. Create your own gift bags from small paper lunch-bags. Decorate with holiday stencils or rubber stamps and ink. Cut scallops along the top edges of the bag, fold down the top, punch at least two holes in the folded section and weave ribbon through the holes to close the bag. Cardboard carryout containers with wire handles, the type used in Asian restaurants, also make creative cookie packages.