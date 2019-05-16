Pitcher Mojitos

The cool sipper your summer needs.

By Southern Living Editors

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 1 cup)
Our recipe testers called this big-batch cocktail refreshing and just sweet enough to leave you wanting one more glass. Sound like your kind of cocktail? Yeah, us too.

Here, we call for quite a bit of lime juice, which can turn into a chore if you find yourself with a bunch of lackluster citrus. To ensure you get the most juice from each lime, be sure to select fruit that is tender. The harder limes are oftentimes dry on the inside.

You'll want to let the base recipe chill completely before serving, and don't make it too far ahead or else the lime will start to lose its punch. Spice up taco Tuesday with our Pitcher Mojitos, or mix up a batch after a day on the lake.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together sugar, water, and mint leaves in a small saucepan; bring to a simmer over medium-high, stirring to dissolve sugar. Simmer, undisturbed, until mint wilts and syrup tastes minty, about 3 minutes. Remove and discard mint. Chill syrup until cold, about 30 minutes.

  • Stir together mint syrup, rum, and lime juice in a large pitcher. Chill at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.

  • When ready to serve, gently stir club soda into mixture in pitcher, and add lime rounds. Pour evenly into 6 ice-filled glasses. Garnish glasses with lime peel strips and mint sprigs.

