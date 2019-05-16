Pitcher Mojitos
The cool sipper your summer needs.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Our recipe testers called this big-batch cocktail refreshing and just sweet enough to leave you wanting one more glass. Sound like your kind of cocktail? Yeah, us too.
Here, we call for quite a bit of lime juice, which can turn into a chore if you find yourself with a bunch of lackluster citrus. To ensure you get the most juice from each lime, be sure to select fruit that is tender. The harder limes are oftentimes dry on the inside.
You'll want to let the base recipe chill completely before serving, and don't make it too far ahead or else the lime will start to lose its punch. Spice up taco Tuesday with our Pitcher Mojitos, or mix up a batch after a day on the lake.