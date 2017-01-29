Mocha Pudding Cake Recipe

If you're looking for a traditional chocolate pudding cake, just omit the cinnamon and coffee granules. This Mocha Pudding Cake is out-of-this-world good. We love the crunch that chopped, toasted pecans bring to this dessert. You'll love the convenience of this recipe—it will only takes about 10 minutes of hands-on time and results in 6 to 8 servings of delicious chocolate cake. Simply stir together all the ingredients (aside from the ice cream) and pour into a greased slow cooker. Cook on LOW for 2 to 2 ½ hours or until the edges are set but the center is still gooey. Keep the slow cooker covered and let stand for 30 minutes before serving. We recommend serving with a scoop of ice cream. While dessert is most assuredly not a necessity every night of the week, when something sweet is what you crave, throwing the ingredients in the slow cooker and letting the machine do all the work might be the best idea yet. Forget finicky batters and uneven layers—when dessert is made in the slow cooker everyone wins. With our slow-cooker Mocha Pudding Cake, dessert is on the menu and you're not left with a flour dusted kitchen and cake pans and equipment piled up in the sink. A one-dish dessert? Now that's pretty sweet.