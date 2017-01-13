Mixed Citrus Bars Recipe

Classic lemon bars are given an even brighter citrus makeover. Choose your favorite flavor of citrus curd to make these vibrant bar cookies: Lime Bars, Orange Bars, and Grapefruit Bars. Top the bars with a dusting of powdered sugar. This recipe takes about 15 minutes of hands-on time and an hour and 25 minutes total time and will result in about 2 dozen bars. For even more ways to use the season's sweetest citrus, check our Best Citrus Recipes. From cheesecake to muffins and even granitas—this recipe collection has something for everyone who loves the bright flavor of citrus. 

By Southern Living

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe Summary test

active:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Yield:
Makes about 2 dozen bars
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line bottom and sides of a 13- x 9-inch pan with heavy-duty aluminum foil, allowing 2 to 3 inches to extend over sides; lightly grease foil with cooking spray.

  • Pulse almonds, 2 cups of the flour, 1/2 cup powdered sugar, and 1 teaspoon of the lemon zest in a food processor until almonds are finely chopped and mixture is combined, about 5 pulses. Add butter, and pulse until mixture is crumbly, about 10 pulses. Press mixture evenly onto bottom of prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, 18 to 22 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk eggs in a large bowl until smooth; whisk in granulated sugar, lemon juice, and remaining 1 tablespoon lemon zest. Stir together baking powder, salt, and the remaining 1/3 cup flour in a small bowl; whisk into egg mixture. Pour mixture over hot baked crust. Return to oven, and bake until filling is set, 24 to 26 minutes. Cool in panon a wire rack 30 minutes.

  • Remove from pan, using foil sides as handles. Cool completely on a wire rack, about 30 minutes. Transfer to a serving dish. Remove foil; cut into bars, and garnish with powdered sugar.

