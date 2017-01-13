Mixed Citrus Bars Recipe
Classic lemon bars are given an even brighter citrus makeover. Choose your favorite flavor of citrus curd to make these vibrant bar cookies: Lime Bars, Orange Bars, and Grapefruit Bars. Top the bars with a dusting of powdered sugar. This recipe takes about 15 minutes of hands-on time and an hour and 25 minutes total time and will result in about 2 dozen bars. For even more ways to use the season's sweetest citrus, check our Best Citrus Recipes. From cheesecake to muffins and even granitas—this recipe collection has something for everyone who loves the bright flavor of citrus.