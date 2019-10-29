Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie

It was with no small gasp of surprise that we learned milk is the official beverage of the Great State of Mississippi. We would've guessed bourbon. Mississippi folks know how to make the most of that oh-so-Southern spirit, as in this smooth and surprising take on a classic sweet potato pie. We'll let you in on a few secrets. First, bake the sweet potatoes. Don't microwave or boil them. You'll be amazed by what this single step does to the flavor. Second, prebaking the piecrust ensures that it won't be underdone when the rest of the pie has baked. And finally, don't be tempted to skip the orange zest. Together with a little bourbon, it balances out the sugar factor so your pie will be just sweet enough—but not too sweet. This dessert is perfect for the holidays or your next trip to the church fellowship hall. It's one dish you'll want to put your name on.