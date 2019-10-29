Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

It was with no small gasp of surprise that we learned milk is the official beverage of the Great State of Mississippi. We would've guessed bourbon. Mississippi folks know how to make the most of that oh-so-Southern spirit, as in this smooth and surprising take on a classic sweet potato pie. We'll let you in on a few secrets. First, bake the sweet potatoes. Don't microwave or boil them. You'll be amazed by what this single step does to the flavor. Second, prebaking the piecrust ensures that it won't be underdone when the rest of the pie has baked. And finally, don't be tempted to skip the orange zest. Together with a little bourbon, it balances out the sugar factor so your pie will be just sweet enough—but not too sweet. This dessert is perfect for the holidays or your next trip to the church fellowship hall. It's one dish you'll want to put your name on.

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Gallery

Credit: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Torie Cox Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen

Recipe Summary

total:
3 hrs
active:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 8
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Roll piecrust into a 12-inch circle on a lightly floured work surface. Fit into a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate; fold dough edges under, and flute. Prick bottom of crust lightly using a fork. Line crust with parchment paper; fill with pie weights. Bake in preheated oven until firm, about 10 minutes. Remove pie weights. Continue baking until crust surface is dry, about 5 minutes. Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 375°F.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk together eggs, sweet potatoes, brown sugar, butter, vanilla, zest, and cinnamon in a bowl until smooth. Gradually whisk in evaporated milk and 1 tablespoon of the bourbon until blended. Pour mixture into prepared crust. Bake at 375°F until pie is set, about 50 minutes. Let cool on a wire rack until completely cooled, about 1 hour, 30 minutes.

  • Beat heavy cream in an electric mixer fitted with a whisk attachment on medium-high speed until foamy, about 2 minutes. Add granulated sugar and remaining 1 tablespoon bourbon; beat until soft peaks form, 1 to 2 minutes. Serve with pie.Note:To make mashed sweet potatoes: Wrap unpeeled sweet potatoes individually in aluminum foil. Arrange on a baking sheet, and bake at 400°F for 1 hour. Let cool 15 minutes. Remove and discard sweet potato skins. Process sweet potato flesh in a food processor until smooth, about 1 minute.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 04/14/2022