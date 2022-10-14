Jump to recipe

Oreo Cookie Balls are a favorite no-bake dessert for parties, birthdays, or even just a treat at the office. But these Mint Oreo Truffles are especially fun at the holidays, when mint- and peppermint-flavored sweets abound.

Made with just four ingredients, these Oreo truffles come together quickly—you'll need some time for chilling the balls before and after they're dipped—but with the help of the fridge and freezer, these can be ready to serve in under an hour.

If you're not a fan of a milk chocolate flavor, opt for white chocolate candy melts instead. You can also add more color and personality to these truffles with sprinkles, sanding sugar, or even a second (or third) color of candy melt.

Because the cookie balls are coated in a layer of chocolate candy, they're also a great make-ahead option if you need to party prep before the party starts. If covered in an airtight container, these bites will last up to 2 weeks in the fridge, but they'll be at their freshest in the first 3 days after you make them.