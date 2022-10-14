Food and Recipes Recipes Mint Oreo Truffles Be the first to rate & review! A fun dessert any time of the year. By Jessica Furniss Jessica Furniss Jessica Furniss is a food photographer and recipe developer specializing in baking and charcuterie with over 10 years experience. Her work has been featured on TV, on the radio, on billboards, and in publications worldwide. She's a TikTok influencer with over 110k followers. Learn more at jessicafurniss.com. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jessica Furniss Active Time: 15 mins Total Time: 45 mins Yield: 18 to 20 truffles Jump to recipe Oreo Cookie Balls are a favorite no-bake dessert for parties, birthdays, or even just a treat at the office. But these Mint Oreo Truffles are especially fun at the holidays, when mint- and peppermint-flavored sweets abound. Made with just four ingredients, these Oreo truffles come together quickly—you'll need some time for chilling the balls before and after they're dipped—but with the help of the fridge and freezer, these can be ready to serve in under an hour. If you're not a fan of a milk chocolate flavor, opt for white chocolate candy melts instead. You can also add more color and personality to these truffles with sprinkles, sanding sugar, or even a second (or third) color of candy melt. Because the cookie balls are coated in a layer of chocolate candy, they're also a great make-ahead option if you need to party prep before the party starts. If covered in an airtight container, these bites will last up to 2 weeks in the fridge, but they'll be at their freshest in the first 3 days after you make them. Ingredients 1 (20-oz.) pkg. mint-flavored cream chocolate sandwich cookies (such as Oreo) 1 (8-oz.) pkg. cream cheese, softened 2 (10-oz.) bags milk chocolate-flavored melting wafers (such as Ghirardelli) 1 (12-oz.) bag green candy melts (such as Wilton) Directions Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper, and set aside. Add Oreos to a food processor. Pulse several times until you have a finely ground texture. Work in batches if necessary. Return all cookie crumbs to the food processor. Add the cream cheese, and pulse again just until the mixture is blended. Do not over mix to avoid a gluey texture. Using a mini cookie scoop, scoop out 1-inch balls and arrange on a prepared baking sheet. With your fingers, smooth the balls until they are round. Place the baking sheet in the freezer, and freeze for 15 to 20 minutes, or until firm. Meanwhile, melt the chocolate candy wafers according to package directions. Once truffles are firm, place one on a fork, and dip it into the melted chocolate. Use an offset spatula, knife, or second fork to help roll the truffle gently to coat the entire ball. Gently tap the fork on the bowl to remove excess chocolate. Place each truffle on the second prepared baking sheet. Use a second fork or a small spatula to help remove the truffle from the fork if needed. Chill the balls for 15 minutes or let harden at room temperature for 45 minutes. Once the candy coating is dry and firm, melt the green candy melting wafers according to package directions. Dip the tines of a clean fork into the green candy melts. Then, drizzle the candy over the truffles. Chill 10 minutes, or let the truffles harden at room temperature. Tips Store these Oreo Mint Truffles in the refrigerator. Enjoy within 1 to 2 weeks for the freshest flavor. Rate it Print