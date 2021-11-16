Mint Meringue Christmas Trees

These little meringue trees will provide a nice change of pace amidst the standard platters of thumbprints and slice-and-bakes. Not only do they bring some height to the table, but the lovely mint green color will stand out on any holiday spread. Plus, it's got the flavor to back up its pretty appearances: infused with a small quantity of peppermint extract, these meringue Christmas trees taste as good as they look. Resist the temptation to add more than ⅛ teaspoon of the extract—a little goes a long way. Cream of tartar helps the egg whites whip up to lovely, shiny peaks. Allow plenty of time for these cute meringue cookies to bake—a long bake time of two hours and another hour of cooling time in the oven allows the meringue to properly dry out. A quick dip in chocolate takes these Christmas tree meringue cookies over the top.