Mint Margaritas

Rating: Unrated

A new spin on one of our favorite cocktails.

By Anna Theoktisto

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

If you're a fan of classic margaritas, you're going to love this fresh, seasonal spin on this cocktail. Our Mint Margaritas are sure to shake up any party. If you grow your own mint at home, you know how easily those plants propagate—before you know it, you'll have a whole patch of mint and will be searching for ways to use it up. And might we say that these festive beverages surely fit the bill.

Perk up a batch of your usual margaritas with the taste of mint (or if you prefer, substitute an equal amount of fresh basil—these margaritas will taste great with a variety of herbs). Rather than sugar, we use agave syrup to sweeten these fresh mint margaritas (if you don't have any on hand, you can substitute honey). These margaritas aren't too sweet, packing a nice, punchy flavor from lots of lime juice. The mint adds a clean, fresh note to finish. The trick to achieving a perfect salt rim? Squeeze a little bit of extra lime juice in a flat rimmed bowl; dip the glass first in the lime juice, then in the salt.

Before you get started, read up on how to make a perfect margarita here. If you like your margaritas frozen, feel free to follow this recipe with our technique for Frozen Margaritas. Might we suggest pairing your mint margarita with Margarita Cupcakes?

Ingredients

Directions

  • Run a lime wedge around rims of 4 glasses. Place salt in a small saucer; dip rims in salt to coat. Fill glasses with crushed ice.

    Advertisement

  • Place tequila, lime juice, orange liqueur, agave syrup, and mint sprigs in bottom of a pitcher or large measuring cup. Gently muddle using handle of a wooden spoon. Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer evenly into prepared glasses, and discard solids. Garnish with additional mint sprigs

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/20/2021