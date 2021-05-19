Mint Margaritas
A new spin on one of our favorite cocktails.
If you're a fan of classic margaritas, you're going to love this fresh, seasonal spin on this cocktail. Our Mint Margaritas are sure to shake up any party. If you grow your own mint at home, you know how easily those plants propagate—before you know it, you'll have a whole patch of mint and will be searching for ways to use it up. And might we say that these festive beverages surely fit the bill.
Perk up a batch of your usual margaritas with the taste of mint (or if you prefer, substitute an equal amount of fresh basil—these margaritas will taste great with a variety of herbs). Rather than sugar, we use agave syrup to sweeten these fresh mint margaritas (if you don't have any on hand, you can substitute honey). These margaritas aren't too sweet, packing a nice, punchy flavor from lots of lime juice. The mint adds a clean, fresh note to finish. The trick to achieving a perfect salt rim? Squeeze a little bit of extra lime juice in a flat rimmed bowl; dip the glass first in the lime juice, then in the salt.
Before you get started, read up on how to make a perfect margarita here. If you like your margaritas frozen, feel free to follow this recipe with our technique for Frozen Margaritas. Might we suggest pairing your mint margarita with Margarita Cupcakes?