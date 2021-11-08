Latkes are an essential dish at any Hannukah celebration . Every family has its own cherished latke recipe, which has likely been passed down from generation to generation. But this year, we're shaking things up with these Mini Sweet Potato Latkes.

This recipe takes a slightly non-traditional approach to potato pancakes, adding a nutrient boost by subbing in sweet potatoes for the classic russets. Instead of onions, these mini latkes lean on scallions to bring extra flavor. Potato flour and egg help to bind these latkes, ensuring that they hold their shape in the frying pan. These miniature latkes are completely fuss-free—simply stir all the ingredients together in a bowl, shape into patties, and fry. When frying, it's important that the oil isn't too deep, otherwise the latkes will cook too quickly and burn. Keep the oil temperature at 325°F between batches to achieve a consistent fry on each latke.