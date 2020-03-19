Mini Strawberry Chiffon Pies Recipe
These little pies are almost too cute to eat—until you try one and find yourself wanting another. Unlike most strawberry chiffon pie recipes, the filling is made with strawberry-flavored gelatin (such as Jell-O) and a quart of strawberries for bright, fresh flavor. When paired with refrigerated piecrusts and a simple whipped cream topping, these Strawberry Chiffon Mini Pies are easier to make than they look. The recipe calls for unflavored gelatin, which helps to firm up the filling. If you've never worked with plain gelatin before, it has to be "bloomed" in cold water before you can add it to a hot liquid. Don't add it directly to a hot mixture, or it will clump. We baked these petite treats in 5-inch mini metal pie pans, but disposable pie pans will work just as well. Serve them at any spring or early summer gathering and prepare for lots of compliments!