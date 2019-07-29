Bite-size and absolutely adorable, our mini pumpkin pies are any pie lover's dream. Rather than fussing with a fork and a plate, these pumpkin pies can be picked up with two fingers and enjoyed in a couple of bites. The crusts are made by rolling out a single disc of pie dough and cutting out circles that are then pressed into the cups of a muffin pan. These crusts are baked by themselves for a few minutes to ensure the pastry is fully cooked and crisp. The mini pie shells are then filled with a simple pumpkin pie filling spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger, and sweetened with dark brown sugar and vanilla. Lastly, once the miniature pies have cooled, we top each mini pumpkin pie with a spoonful of freshly whipped cream and a light dusting of freshly grated nutmeg. Eye catching and easy to serve, make these scrumptious pies as a finger food for any autumn celebration.