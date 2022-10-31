Food and Recipes Recipes Mini Pimiento Cheese Balls Be the first to rate & review! These cheesy bites are the crowd-pleasing appetizer your next gathering needs. By Jasmine Smith Jasmine Smith Instagram Jasmine Smith is a recipe developer and tester for Dotdash Meredith. She pursued her culinary passion and graduated with a B.A. in Culinary Nutrition at Johnson & Wales University. Following college, Jasmine worked on the line at multiple farm-to-table restaurants and was selected for the James Beard Foundation: Women in Culinary Leadership Program. In addition to her working in test kitchens, Jasmine is a freelance culinary producer for a variety of food festivals and non-profits. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 31, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: James Ransom, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn Active Time: 25 mins Total Time: 1 hrs 25 mins Servings: 36 Two favorite Southern appetizers—cheese balls and pimiento cheese—are combined into one unforgettable snack. These bite-sized cheese balls have all the tang you love from classic pimiento cheese, but their petite shape makes them easy to serve and too easy to pop one after the other. Ingredients 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese 1 cup softened cream cheese ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper ¼ tsp. black pepper ⅛ tsp. kosher salt ⅛ tsp. garlic powder 1 (4-oz.) jar diced pimientos 1 ¼ cups finely chopped toasted pecans ¼ cup finely chopped fresh chives Small square crackers Directions Process Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, cayenne pepper, black pepper, salt, and garlic powder in a food processor until combined, about 15 seconds. Add pimientos, and pulse until evenly distributed and slightly chopped, 6 to 8 pulses. Transfer cheese mixture to a medium bowl, and cover with plastic wrap. Chill at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours. Sprinkle pecans and chives on a large baking sheet in an even layer. Scoop out cheese mixture using a 2-teaspoon cookie scoop; roll in your hands to create a ball. Roll cheese balls, 1 at a time, in pecan mixture to coat evenly. This will yield about 36 mini balls. Transfer to a platter; insert small square crackers into cheese balls, if desired. Serve with additional crackers. Rate it Print