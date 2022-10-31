Mini Pimiento Cheese Balls

These cheesy bites are the crowd-pleasing appetizer your next gathering needs.

Jasmine Smith

Jasmine Smith is a recipe developer and tester for Dotdash Meredith. She pursued her culinary passion and graduated with a B.A. in Culinary Nutrition at Johnson & Wales University. Following college, Jasmine worked on the line at multiple farm-to-table restaurants and was selected for the James Beard Foundation: Women in Culinary Leadership Program. In addition to her working in test kitchens, Jasmine is a freelance culinary producer for a variety of food festivals and non-profits.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022
Mini Pimiento Cheese Balls
Photo: James Ransom, Prop Stylist: Christine Keely, Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn
Active Time:
25 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
36

Two favorite Southern appetizers—cheese balls and pimiento cheese—are combined into one unforgettable snack. These bite-sized cheese balls have all the tang you love from classic pimiento cheese, but their petite shape makes them easy to serve and too easy to pop one after the other.

Ingredients

  • 2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

  • 1 cup softened cream cheese

  • ¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

  • ¼ tsp. black pepper

  • tsp. kosher salt

  • tsp. garlic powder

  • 1 (4-oz.) jar diced pimientos

  • 1 ¼ cups finely chopped toasted pecans

  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh chives

  • Small square crackers

Directions

  1. Process Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, cayenne pepper, black pepper, salt, and garlic powder in a food processor until combined, about 15 seconds. Add pimientos, and pulse until evenly distributed and slightly chopped, 6 to 8 pulses.

  2. Transfer cheese mixture to a medium bowl, and cover with plastic wrap. Chill at least 1 hour and up to 24 hours.

  3. Sprinkle pecans and chives on a large baking sheet in an even layer. Scoop out cheese mixture using a 2-teaspoon cookie scoop; roll in your hands to create a ball. Roll cheese balls, 1 at a time, in pecan mixture to coat evenly. This will yield about 36 mini balls.

  4. Transfer to a platter; insert small square crackers into cheese balls, if desired. Serve with additional crackers.

