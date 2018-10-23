It's hard to resist pecan pie, especially when it comes in a cute little package!These Mini Pecan Pies are simple to whip up and look great on a big serving platter or cake stand. Made with frozen tart shells and a sweet, nutty filling that comes together in a single bowl, they make a fantastic addition to a dessert table or holiday buffet. The gooey pecan filling is flavored with vanilla extract, but for something a little different, you could also add a half teaspoon of fresh orange zest for a bright fresh note that pairs well with the brown sugar, or a half teaspoon of ground cinnamon or pumpkin pie spice for a warm, fragrant hint of spice. For the most flavor, toast the pecans in a single layer in a shallow pan or baking sheet before adding them to the filling. Best of all, these mini pies can be made in advance. Bake the pies as directed, let them cool to room temperature, then store them in an airtight container for up to three days. If you are transporting Mini Pecan Pies to a party or potluck, place a layer of paper towels in the bottom of the storage container so they don't slide around.