Mini Pear-Cranberry Pies
These mini pear cranberry pies are the perfect balance of tart cranberries and sweet, tender pears. We added a touch of our favorite warm spices, cinnamon and nutmeg, to round out the goodness of these mini treats. We all love apples, pumpkins, pecans, and sweet potatoes this time of year and they seem to get most of the love in fall desserts. But juicy pears deserve a shot at the dessert table, as well. This fruit is in season from late summer all the way through winter, so it is readily available at your farmers’ market or grocery store. We “paired” them up with colorful cranberries for a non-traditional holiday dessert. We love saving time by using refrigerated piecrusts but if you really prefer homemade, feel free to make your own pie crust. Don’t worry about missing out on the other favorites - when you make a variety of mini pies, you can enjoy all of them.