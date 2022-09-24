Food and Recipes Recipes Mini Mushroom-And-Parsnip Pot Pies These pot pies pack a lot of flavor, and vegetables, into a small package. By Karen Schroeder-Rankin Karen Schroeder-Rankin Karen Rankin is a chef, recipe developer, and food stylist with over 25 years experience cooking, developing recipes, styling food, and entertaining guests at her table and in restaurants. During the past 11 years, Karen has been styling food for various publications such as Cooking Light, Southern Living, Eating Well, Real Simple, as well as creating instructional videos for Southern Living Magazine's Tips from the Test Kitchen, featured on select television programming, and on websites. With an interest in the use of color, texture, and presentation, she develops recipes that are intended to surprise and delight the recipients of these dishes, both from a visual standpoint and a flavor experience. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on September 24, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Active Time: 23 mins Total Time: 50 mins Servings: 4 Jump to recipe This meatless pot pie is packed with hearty flavor thanks to meaty crimini mushrooms. Parsnips, baby kale, and pearl onions round out the filling, although other winter greens and root vegetables, such as collard greens and carrots, would also work well here. For an extra savory filling, make sure to really brown the mushrooms and parsnips. This will also ensure that they will be cooked through when the pastry is done baking. And don't leave out the secret flavor booster: the Worcestershire sauce. Classic Worcestershire does contain anchovy, meaning this meal is not strictly vegetarian, but some brands, including Annie's, sell vegetarian versions. The final piece of this pot pie recipe is the crust. Instead of piecrust we've opted for puff pastry, which you can find in the frozen aisle. Without much effort on your part, it creates a buttery, flaky top crust. Ingredients ¼ cup unsalted butter 2 shallots, chopped (1/2 cup) 2 (8-oz.) pkg. fresh cremini mushrooms, halved (or quartered, if large) 1 teaspoon kosher salt ½ teaspoon black pepper, plus more for sprinkling 2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces (2 cups) ⅓ cup all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface 3 cups vegetable broth 1 cup frozen pearl onions (from 1 [14.4-oz.] pkg.), thawed and patted dry 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 5 oz. baby kale, coarsely chopped (5 cups packed) 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme or rosemary, divided 1 frozen puff pastry sheet (from 1 [17.3-oz.] pkg.), thawed 1 large egg, lightly beaten Directions Preheat oven to 425°F. Place 4 mini cast-iron skillets (about 6 inches in diameter and 1 1/4 inches deep) on a rimmed baking sheet, and set aside. Melt butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add shallots, and cook, stirring constantly, until transparent, about 2 minutes. Add mushrooms, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring often, until all liquid evaporates and mushrooms are beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Add parsnips; cook, stirring often, until parsnips are beginning to brown and mushrooms are deeply browned, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle flour evenly over vegetables, stirring to coat; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add broth, onions, and Worcestershire sauce, stirring to release any browned bits from bottom of skillet. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Boil, stirring constantly, until liquid thickens, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; add kale and 1 teaspoon of the thyme or rosemary, stirring until kale wilts. Divide vegetable mixture among 4 prepared skillets. Cut puff pastry evenly into 4 squares on a lightly floured work surface; place 1 pastry square on top of filling in each skillet. Brush pastry lightly with beaten egg; sprinkle evenly with remaining 1 teaspoon thyme or rosemary, and sprinkle with additional pepper. Bake in preheated oven until pastry is golden brown and filling is bubbly around edges, about 20 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes; serve. Print