Mini Mushroom-and-Parsnip Pot Pies

This meatless pot pie is packed with hearty flavor thanks to meaty crimini mushrooms. Parsnips, baby kale, and pearl onions round out the filling, although other winter greens and root vegetables, such as collard greens and carrots, would also work well here.

For an extra savory filling, make sure to really brown the mushrooms and parsnips. This will also ensure that they will be cooked through when the pastry is done baking. And don't leave out the secret flavor booster: the Worcestershire sauce. Classic Worcestershire does contain anchovy, meaning this meal is not strictly vegetarian, but some brands, including Annie's, sell vegetarian versions.

The final piece of this pot pie recipe is the crust. Instead of piecrust we've opted for puff pastry, which you can find in the frozen aisle. Without much effort on your part, it creates a buttery, flaky top crust.