Mini Mushroom-And-Parsnip Pot Pies

These pot pies pack a lot of flavor, and vegetables, into a small package.

By
Karen Schroeder-Rankin
Karen Schroeder-Rankin
Karen Schroeder-Rankin

Karen Rankin is a chef, recipe developer, and food stylist with over 25 years experience cooking, developing recipes, styling food, and entertaining guests at her table and in restaurants. During the past 11 years, Karen has been styling food for various publications such as Cooking Light, Southern Living, Eating Well, Real Simple, as well as creating instructional videos for Southern Living Magazine's Tips from the Test Kitchen, featured on select television programming, and on websites. With an interest in the use of color, texture, and presentation, she develops recipes that are intended to surprise and delight the recipients of these dishes, both from a visual standpoint and a flavor experience.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on September 24, 2022
Mini Mushroom-and-Parsnip Pot Pies
Photo: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall
Active Time:
23 mins
Total Time:
50 mins
Servings:
4

This meatless pot pie is packed with hearty flavor thanks to meaty crimini mushrooms. Parsnips, baby kale, and pearl onions round out the filling, although other winter greens and root vegetables, such as collard greens and carrots, would also work well here.

For an extra savory filling, make sure to really brown the mushrooms and parsnips. This will also ensure that they will be cooked through when the pastry is done baking. And don't leave out the secret flavor booster: the Worcestershire sauce. Classic Worcestershire does contain anchovy, meaning this meal is not strictly vegetarian, but some brands, including Annie's, sell vegetarian versions.

The final piece of this pot pie recipe is the crust. Instead of piecrust we've opted for puff pastry, which you can find in the frozen aisle. Without much effort on your part, it creates a buttery, flaky top crust.

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup unsalted butter

  • 2 shallots, chopped (1/2 cup)

  • 2 (8-oz.) pkg. fresh cremini mushrooms, halved (or quartered, if large)

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt

  • ½ teaspoon black pepper, plus more for sprinkling

  • 2 medium parsnips, peeled and cut into 3/4-inch pieces (2 cups)

  • cup all-purpose flour, plus more for work surface

  • 3 cups vegetable broth

  • 1 cup frozen pearl onions (from 1 [14.4-oz.] pkg.), thawed and patted dry

  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

  • 5 oz. baby kale, coarsely chopped (5 cups packed)

  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme or rosemary, divided

  • 1 frozen puff pastry sheet (from 1 [17.3-oz.] pkg.), thawed

  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Place 4 mini cast-iron skillets (about 6 inches in diameter and 1 1/4 inches deep) on a rimmed baking sheet, and set aside.

  2. Melt butter in a 10-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Add shallots, and cook, stirring constantly, until transparent, about 2 minutes. Add mushrooms, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring often, until all liquid evaporates and mushrooms are beginning to brown, about 5 minutes. Add parsnips; cook, stirring often, until parsnips are beginning to brown and mushrooms are deeply browned, about 6 minutes. Sprinkle flour evenly over vegetables, stirring to coat; cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute. Add broth, onions, and Worcestershire sauce, stirring to release any browned bits from bottom of skillet. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Boil, stirring constantly, until liquid thickens, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; add kale and 1 teaspoon of the thyme or rosemary, stirring until kale wilts.

  3. Divide vegetable mixture among 4 prepared skillets. Cut puff pastry evenly into 4 squares on a lightly floured work surface; place 1 pastry square on top of filling in each skillet. Brush pastry lightly with beaten egg; sprinkle evenly with remaining 1 teaspoon thyme or rosemary, and sprinkle with additional pepper.

  4. Bake in preheated oven until pastry is golden brown and filling is bubbly around edges, about 20 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes; serve.

Related Articles
Deep-Dish Ham Pot Pie
Deep-Dish Ham Pot Pie
Chicken-and-Biscuit Pot Pie
Chicken-And-Biscuit Pot Pie
Fall Squash Galette
Fall Squash Galette
Caramel Apples For Grown Ups cropped
Apple Dumplings With Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
Smothered Pork Chops
Smothered Pork Chops
Vegetarian Skillet Chili
Vegetarian Skillet Chili
Sausage Rolls
Sausage Rolls
Salted Butter-Pecan Shortbread Cookies
27 Fantastic Fall Recipes To Make All Season Long
Regina Charboneau Coq au Vin Pot Pie
Coq au Vin Pot Pie with Bacon-Thyme Biscuit Crust
Crispy Potato Galette
Crispy Potato Galette
Shepherd’s Pie with Potato Crust
61 Comforting Dinners To Make This Fall
Thanksgiving Side Dish: Skillet Squash Blossom
10 Southern Skillet Recipes Your Thanksgiving Table Needs
Mini Strawberry Tarts
31 Sweet and Savory Tart Recipes to Take You from Breakfast to Dessert
Heirloom Tomato Pie Recipe in a pie pan with serving pieces nearby
Heirloom Tomato Pie
Parsnip-Buttermilk Tart with Spice Apple Butter
Parsnip-Buttermilk Tart
Heirloom Tomato Pie Recipe
25 Savory Southern Pie Recipes That Are Like Comfort In a Crust