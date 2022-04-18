Mini Muffuletta Sandwiches

A little taste of New Orleans that packs a whole lot of flavor.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
active:
20 mins
Yield:
32 sandwiches
What do you call a sandwich in miniature? Sure, you could call it a snack. We call this one a party in a bite.

These Mini Muffuletta Sandwiches are a little taste of New Orleans, and pack a whole lot of flavor. All of the meats and cheeses have their place on this sandwich, which we consider to be the crème de la crème of party hors d'oeuvres. We've got capicola, deli ham, salami, provolone, and mozzarella—and we're not stopping there. A muffuletta isn't complete without a layer of briny, spicy olive salad; look for a jar in the pickle section of the grocery store. Pulsing the olive salad a few times in the food processor incorporates the basil and vinegar and chops it just enough, making it easier to spread.

When sliced into quarters, these authentic mini muffulettas would be a great addition to a party platter. Serve with Zapps potato chips, of course.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place olive salad, basil, vinegar, and crushed red pepper in the bowl of a food processor, and pulse just until chopped (you do not want it finely chopped), 4 to 5 times. 

  • Top the bottom half of each hamburger bun with 2 tablespoons olive salad mixture. Top each bun with 1 ounce capocollo, 1 ounce provolone, 1 ounce ham, 1 ounce mozzarella, and 1 ounce salami. Top each with 2 tablespoons olive salad mixture and bun tops. Cut each sandwich into quarters. Secure each quarter with a wooden pick topped with an olive half.

