Mini Muffuletta Sandwiches
A little taste of New Orleans that packs a whole lot of flavor.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
What do you call a sandwich in miniature? Sure, you could call it a snack. We call this one a party in a bite.
These Mini Muffuletta Sandwiches are a little taste of New Orleans, and pack a whole lot of flavor. All of the meats and cheeses have their place on this sandwich, which we consider to be the crème de la crème of party hors d'oeuvres. We've got capicola, deli ham, salami, provolone, and mozzarella—and we're not stopping there. A muffuletta isn't complete without a layer of briny, spicy olive salad; look for a jar in the pickle section of the grocery store. Pulsing the olive salad a few times in the food processor incorporates the basil and vinegar and chops it just enough, making it easier to spread.
When sliced into quarters, these authentic mini muffulettas would be a great addition to a party platter. Serve with Zapps potato chips, of course.