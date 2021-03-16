Share a kiss. A meringue kiss, that is. These classic, tiny meringue kisses are an ideal garnish for any number of desserts, from layer cakes to tarts and fruit pies. We also love to serve these Mini Meringue Kisses all on their own—they look absolutely lovely in a glass candy bowl (yes, it's time to ditch those age-old caramel candies). Keep these meringue kisses a snowy white color or dye them a variety of pastel hues. We love pale pink, yellow, and blue meringue kisses, especially when accented with rainbow nonpareils. Here's your complete guide for how to make rainbow meringue kisses.

It all starts with our Basic Meringue recipe, which can be adapted to create any number of cute confections. No need to add any extra flavors to your meringue: These kisses are all about the cute colors. Start with single colors in each piping bag and, once you're ready to start swirling, cut the tips off of those bags and place together in a new piping bag fitted with your desired tip; the colors will swirl together as you pipe.