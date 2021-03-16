Mini Meringue Kisses

Meringue kisses might just be better than chocolate ones.

By Paige Grandjean

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

active:
20 mins
bake:
2 hrs
cool:
4 hrs
total:
6 hrs 20 mins
Yield:
160
Share a kiss. A meringue kiss, that is. These classic, tiny meringue kisses are an ideal garnish for any number of desserts, from layer cakes to tarts and fruit pies. We also love to serve these Mini Meringue Kisses all on their own—they look absolutely lovely in a glass candy bowl (yes, it's time to ditch those age-old caramel candies). Keep these meringue kisses a snowy white color or dye them a variety of pastel hues. We love pale pink, yellow, and blue meringue kisses, especially when accented with rainbow nonpareils. Here's your complete guide for how to make rainbow meringue kisses.

It all starts with our Basic Meringue recipe, which can be adapted to create any number of cute confections. No need to add any extra flavors to your meringue: These kisses are all about the cute colors. Start with single colors in each piping bag and, once you're ready to start swirling, cut the tips off of those bags and place together in a new piping bag fitted with your desired tip; the colors will swirl together as you pipe. 

Amazon is your friend for sourcing food gels, piping tips, and sprinkles. These meringues are bite-sized and utterly addictive. Crisp and airy, these meringue kisses dissolve in your mouth. It's simply too easy to eat a lot of these. Since these meringue kisses can be dyed any color, they'd be lovely and customizable for a variety of occasions, such as a baby shower or a bridal luncheon. Mom will be charmed by these kisses on Mother's Day, and the whole family will swoon over these on Easter morning.

  • Preheat oven to 200°F with rack in lower third position. Spread about ⅛ teaspoon of the Basic Meringue into each corner of 2 unrimmed baking sheets. Line each baking sheet with parchment paper; press into meringue to hold parchment in place. Set aside.

  • Divide remaining Basic Meringue evenly into separate bowls, and stir different food coloring gels into each bowl. Transfer each dyed meringue mixture to a separate piping bag fitted with desired tip (such as a ½-inch round, closed star, or French star), or swirl 2 dyed mixtures together in a bowl, and place in 1 bag. Pipe small (about 1-inch) kisses evenly spaced at least ½ inch apart onto prepared baking sheets. You should have about 160 meringues total. If desired, decorate with nonpareils.

  • Bake in preheated oven until dry and no longer sticky, about 2 hours. Turn oven off; let meringues cool completely in oven until crisp, at least 4 hours or up to 12 hours. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week.

© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 03/17/2021