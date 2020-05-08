Mini Hash Brown Frittatas
Just when you thought there was no way to improve on the potato, along come these babies.
If you've ever wondered what it would be like to pop an entire breakfast into your mouth in one bite—two, max—try this hash brown frittata recipe, which takes everybody's favorite a.m. potato to a whole new level. First, you make a "cup" out of hash browns and cheese, baked in a 12-cup muffin pan. Into this crispy cup of goodness go warm spinach and onions, then a fluffy egg mixture, topped with chopped cherry tomatoes and cheese. What's not to love? You can bake our hash brown frittatas and serve them warm from the oven or make them ahead and freeze them. To reheat, just thaw them in the fridge and zap them in the microwave for a minute (or bake them in your oven for 5 minutes). They're savory, crisp, and cheesy—perfect for a quick breakfast or a brunch buffet. We're thinking a mimosa pairing might be in order . . .
Make Them Ahead: Place cooked, cooled frittatas in a ziplock plastic bag, and press out air before sealing and freezing. To reheat, thaw in the refrigerator; then remove from the bag, and microwave 1 minute or bake at 350°F until heated through, 5 minutes.