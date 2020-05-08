Mini Hash Brown Frittatas

Just when you thought there was no way to improve on the potato, along come these babies.

By Sarah Epperson

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

15 mins
1 hr 15 mins
Serves 12
If you've ever wondered what it would be like to pop an entire breakfast into your mouth in one bite—two, max—try this hash brown frittata recipe, which takes everybody's favorite a.m. potato to a whole new level. First, you make a "cup" out of hash browns and cheese, baked in a 12-cup muffin pan. Into this crispy cup of goodness go warm spinach and onions, then a fluffy egg mixture, topped with chopped cherry tomatoes and cheese. What's not to love? You can bake our hash brown frittatas and serve them warm from the oven or make them ahead and freeze them. To reheat, just thaw them in the fridge and zap them in the microwave for a minute (or bake them in your oven for 5 minutes). They're savory, crisp, and cheesy—perfect for a quick breakfast or a brunch buffet. We're thinking a mimosa pairing might be in order . . .

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a 12-cup muffin pan with baking spray. Toss together hash browns and 2 cups of the cheese in a large bowl until combined. Spoon hash brown mixture evenly into prepared pan, filling all cavities (about ½ cup each), pressing up and around sides to form a cup. Bake until edges are golden and crispy, about 30 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, place spinach in a clean kitchen towel; squeeze to remove liquid. Melt butter in a medium skillet over medium-high. Add onion. Cook, stirring occasionally, until translucent and tender, about 5 minutes. Reduce heat to low. Add spinach, and cook, stirring occasionally, just until spinach is warmed and combined with onion, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, and set aside until ready to use.

  • Remove baked hash brown cups from oven, and spoon 1 heaping tablespoon onion-spinach mixture into bottom of each cup. Whisk together eggs, half-and-half, salt, and pepper in a large bowl until eggs are beaten and mixture is well combined. Carefully pour evenly into hash brown cups to cover onion-spinach mixture. Top evenly with tomatoes, and sprinkle with remaining ½ cup cheese.

  • Bake at 375°F until eggs are set and hash browns are crispy and browned, about 30 minutes. Remove from oven; cool on a wire rack 5 minutes. Serve warm.

Make Them Ahead: Place cooked, cooled frittatas in a ziplock plastic bag, and press out air before sealing and freezing. To reheat, thaw in the refrigerator; then remove from the bag, and microwave 1 minute or bake at 350°F until heated through, 5 minutes.

