Mini Hash Brown Frittatas

If you've ever wondered what it would be like to pop an entire breakfast into your mouth in one bite—two, max—try this hash brown frittata recipe, which takes everybody's favorite a.m. potato to a whole new level. First, you make a "cup" out of hash browns and cheese, baked in a 12-cup muffin pan. Into this crispy cup of goodness go warm spinach and onions, then a fluffy egg mixture, topped with chopped cherry tomatoes and cheese. What's not to love? You can bake our hash brown frittatas and serve them warm from the oven or make them ahead and freeze them. To reheat, just thaw them in the fridge and zap them in the microwave for a minute (or bake them in your oven for 5 minutes). They're savory, crisp, and cheesy—perfect for a quick breakfast or a brunch buffet. We're thinking a mimosa pairing might be in order . . .