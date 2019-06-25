Mini Firecracker Cakes

Add some extra sparkle to your Fourth of July with these Mini Firecracker Cakes. Complete with three layers of cake and an exploding Pop Rock center, these treats are fun for kids and adults alike. The red, white, and blue cake layers add a bit of pizzaz to your festive dessert spread, and the exploding Pop Rocks mimic real firecrackers. Don't worry. These firecrackers are 100 percent kid friendly.This dessert is as fun to eat as it is to make. Get the kids involved in the process by setting up a mini cake assembly line with cookie cutters and frosting. Not only will you end up with a beautiful dessert, but you'll also have some family fun in the process!So sit back, marvel at the firework display, and enjoy this new take on a classic summer treat.

By Southern Living

  • Grease and flour 3 quarter-sheet pans; set aside. Prepare cake mix according to directions on the box. Spit batter into three equal amounts, adding red and blue food coloring to two of the batter portions. Baking according to package directions. Allow to cool before removing from pans, flipping them onto a wire rack

  • Use a 1 ½ inch circular cookie or biscuit cutter to cut out circles from each cake layer. If there are any browned bottoms, remove with a serrated knife. Using a jumbo straw, remove a small circle from the middle of the white and red cake circles.

  • Using a layer of frosting to adhere, stack a white cake circle on top of a blue cake circle. Attached a red cake circle on top of the white cake circle with another layer of frosting. Fill the hole in the middle of the white and red cake circles with Pop Rocks. Put a frilled toothpick or piece of red licorice lace in the center of each cake stack. Prepare within 1 hour of serving, so Pop Ricks have maximum effect.

