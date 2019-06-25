Mini Firecracker Cakes
Add some extra sparkle to your Fourth of July with these Mini Firecracker Cakes. Complete with three layers of cake and an exploding Pop Rock center, these treats are fun for kids and adults alike. The red, white, and blue cake layers add a bit of pizzaz to your festive dessert spread, and the exploding Pop Rocks mimic real firecrackers. Don't worry. These firecrackers are 100 percent kid friendly.This dessert is as fun to eat as it is to make. Get the kids involved in the process by setting up a mini cake assembly line with cookie cutters and frosting. Not only will you end up with a beautiful dessert, but you'll also have some family fun in the process!So sit back, marvel at the firework display, and enjoy this new take on a classic summer treat.