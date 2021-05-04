Mini Deep-Dish Pizzas
Everything we love about deep-dish pizza into one small bite.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Pizza is the way to many people's hearts, and these mini deep-dish handhelds will definitely deliver a smile. While these tiny pizzas aren't quite the same depth as the deep-dish many love, they're a great mini version of your favorite slice. Ample space in the tortilla boat leaves room for you to packed in the flavor. Stuff them with your go-to fillings and toppings, and they'll deliver such a big flavor you'll practically forget they're not full size.
A muffin tin is a must when it comes to creating these handheld pizzas. Line the muffin tin with cut tortillas and get creative wit your toppings. We stuck to the classic toppings, but feel free to add your favorites instead. Just keep in mind that the toppings may need to be chopped small to fit properly on the mini pizzas. These make for an easy weeknight dinner or kid-friendly lunch, but they're are also great as an appetizer when hosting a crowd.