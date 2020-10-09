Mini Cranberry-Cheesecake Pies
Your holiday table will look oh-so-festive when you add the pop of color from these mini cranberry cheesecake pies. These creamy, sweet-tarts are like little bites of winter. Not a soul will be able to resist them, even when surrounded by the other favorite seasonal pies, such as sweet potato and pecan. A creamy cheesecake is a favorite treat to serve during the holidays, but working with a springform pan and hoping it doesn’t leak or worrying over whether the cheesecake is done or not (because you aren’t supposed to open the oven door) - well, that can just add stress to an already stressful time. Keep holiday baking fun by turning out a pan of these easy mini cranberry cheesecake pies. The darker colored gingersnaps make the prettiest crust and, for best results, use your food processor to grind the gingersnaps into a fine crumb - this is crucial for such small crusts. Any remaining cranberry compote is just an extra treat - serve it over turkey, muddled into cocktails, or spooned over biscuits or hot sandwiches.