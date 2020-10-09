Mini Cinnamon-Apple Pies
Everything you love about a big, juicy apple pie is baked into these cute little mini cinnamon apple pies. Why did we make them mini? Because we understand the dilemma of having to choose between your favorite seasonal pies this time of year and, if you have mini pies of several varieties, you can have one or two of all of them. Sounds fair, right? The best apples for an apple pie are those with a sweet-tart flavor and a texture that won’t fall apart when baked. We use Granny Smith apples and, for a pretty presentation (and to save you time and effort), we left the peels on. Your welcome. Many times, when you slice into an apple pie, you find that the apple filling has reduced in size by half. But by cooking the apples down a lot of the moisture evaporates, so the filling doesn’t sink when it bakes in these mini apple pies. Save on prep time by using a refrigerated piecrust, but feel free to use your favorite piecrust recipe if you prefer homemade.