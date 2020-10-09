Mini Chocolate-Pecan Pies
Southerners love pie for Thanksgiving. We love it so much, there are usually two to three different types of pie on the dessert table for the holiday meal. Seasonal pies such as sweet potato pies, apple pies, pumpkin pies - they all look so good. If you can’t decide which pie to taste this holiday season, we have an answer for you. Make a selection of mini pies and you can one (or two) of each. This mini pecan pie is the easiest way to achieve a pecan pie without the hassle of soggy or split bottom crusts and leaky syrup. These mini chocolate pecan pies can be served as a dessert after dinner or at a shower or brunch. Prep time is cut by using refrigerated piecrusts, but you can make your favorite pie crust recipe if you prefer to use homemade. These mini pies make great food gifts for teachers and neighbors, so make a double batch and give one away.