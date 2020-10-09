Mini Chocolate-Pecan Pies

Southerners love pie for Thanksgiving. We love it so much, there are usually two to three different types of pie on the dessert table for the holiday meal. Seasonal pies such as sweet potato pies, apple pies, pumpkin pies - they all look so good. If you can’t decide which pie to taste this holiday season, we have an answer for you. Make a selection of mini pies and you can one (or two) of each. This mini pecan pie is the easiest way to achieve a pecan pie without the hassle of soggy or split bottom crusts and leaky syrup. These mini chocolate pecan pies can be served as a dessert after dinner or at a shower or brunch. Prep time is cut by using refrigerated piecrusts, but you can make your favorite pie crust recipe if you prefer to use homemade. These mini pies make great food gifts for teachers and neighbors, so make a double batch and give one away.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Unroll piecrusts on a lightly floured work surface. Using a 5-inch round cutter, cut piecrusts into 12 circles, rerolling scraps as needed. Press 1 circle in bottom and up sides of each cup of a lightly greased (with cooking spray) 12-cup muffin pan, flattening any bunches of dough along sides. Fold and crimp edges. Freeze 30 minutes. 

  • Meanwhile, whisk together granulated sugar, corn syrup, brown sugar, butter, vanilla, and salt in a large bowl until well combined. Whisk in eggs. 

  • Remove pan from freezer. Sprinkle pecans into piecrusts (about 2 tablespoons each). Carefully pour pie filling over pecans (about 3 tablespoons per piecrust).

  • Bake pies in preheated oven until filling is set and crusts are golden brown, 24 to 28 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Using a small knife or offset spatula, remove pies from pan. Transfer to a wire rack; cool completely, about 1 hour. 

  • Place chocolate in a microwavable bowl; microwave on HIGH until melted, about 1 minute, stirring every 30 seconds. Drizzle melted chocolate over pies. Serve, or let chocolate cool completely.

