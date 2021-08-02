This recipe manages to bake all the classic flavor of Chicken Pot Pie into fluffy, two-bite packages. Buttery crescent dough is the perfect vehicle for these Mini Chicken Pot Pies; it gets browned and crisp on the edges but remains soft on the inside. Heavy cream makes the filling super creamy. These Mini Chicken Pot Pies make a comforting appetizer or main dish at suppertime. To round out a meal, our Test Kitchen recommends serving these Mini Chicken Pot Pies with roasted potatoes and a salad. Instead of fussing with homemade crust like Mama's recipe, these Mini Chicken Pot Pies use refrigerated crescent dough to save you time. Plus, instead of cooking your own chicken, this recipe uses rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. We have a feeling this family-friendly recipe is going to stick around at your house. These Mini Chicken Pot Pies are the easiest way to get everything you love about the classic dish on the table in about an hour.