Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Bake all the classic flavor of Chicken Pot Pie into fluffy, two-bite packages.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Loren Wood; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe Summary

active:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
6
This recipe manages to bake all the classic flavor of Chicken Pot Pie into fluffy, two-bite packages. Buttery crescent dough is the perfect vehicle for these Mini Chicken Pot Pies; it gets browned and crisp on the edges but remains soft on the inside. Heavy cream makes the filling super creamy. These Mini Chicken Pot Pies make a comforting appetizer or main dish at suppertime. To round out a meal, our Test Kitchen recommends serving these Mini Chicken Pot Pies with roasted potatoes and a salad. Instead of fussing with homemade crust like Mama's recipe, these Mini Chicken Pot Pies use refrigerated crescent dough to save you time. Plus, instead of cooking your own chicken, this recipe uses rotisserie chicken from the grocery store. We have a feeling this family-friendly recipe is going to stick around at your house. These Mini Chicken Pot Pies are the easiest way to get everything you love about the classic dish on the table in about an hour.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat a standard 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray; set aside. Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high. Add leek, carrot, salt, and pepper; cook, stirring often, until leeks are translucent, and carrots are slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add thyme and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

  • Sprinkle flour over leek mixture; cook, whisking constantly, 1 minute. Gradually whisk in stock and heavy cream, scraping up any flour stuck to bottom of skillet. Bring to a simmer over medium-high. Cook, whisking often, just until thickened, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat.  Stir in chicken and peas; set aside.

  • Dust work surface lightly with flour, and unroll crescent dough sheet on surface, being careful not to stretch out dough. Roll out to a 12- x 10½-inch rectangle. Cut into 12 (4 x 3-inch) dough pieces. Press 1 piece of dough into bottom of each greased muffin cup. Spoon ¼ cup of the chicken mixture into each piece of dough.

  • Bake in preheated oven until crescent dough is puffed and golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes. Remove from muffin tin, and serve.

