Mini Cherry Pies
One bite of these mini pies, and your Fourth of July guests will be reaching for seconds and thirds.
Recipe Summary
Filled with a homemade cherry filling and topped with a sugar spangled star, these two-bite pies are an all-American treat that add sweet whimsy to any July 4th party spread. It might seem daunting to make them from scratch-especially for a crowd-but we can assure you that baking a batch can be faster than you might think. In addition to shaving off some time by using store-bought pie dough, we recommend a pastry tamper for pressing the dough into the muffin tin wells. It's not essential to making the recipe, but if you don't have one it's well worth the investment. It can turn the work of shaping and molding dough into a far less time-consuming task-enough to make it a good tool to have around even if you don't use it often. You can find them online at Amazon or at your local cooking store.