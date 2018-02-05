Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles Recipe

This make-ahead recipe is ideal for a brunch or holiday breakfast. Prepare the grits the night prior to serving, and then bake the casseroles before everyone arrives. Ramekins in pastel hues help dress up this recipe for your Easter table. Plus, the single-serving portions feel more formal than a regular casserole dish. If you don't have 8-ounce ramekins, our recipe can be made in a 2-quart baking dish (increase the baking time to about 50 to 55 minutes). The key to creamy, lump-free grits is to stir or whisk the grits while you are slowly pouring them into the water. Stir occasionally until the grits are tender. Make sure the pot of grits does not start popping or bubbling, and reduce heat to low

By Southern Living Test Kitchen

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Add grits and 1 teaspoon of the salt. Reduce heat to medium-low, and cook, stirring occasionally, until grits are thickened and tender, about 5 minutes. Remove pan from heat; cover and let stand 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk together half-and-half, mustard, pepper, eggs, egg yolk, and remaining 1 teaspoon salt. Stir in grits and cheese until cheese is melted. Divide mixture evenly among 6 (8-ounce) lightly greased ramekins. Cover and chill 8 hours or overnight.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Uncover ramekins, and place on a baking sheet; let stand at room temperature while oven preheats, 15 to 20 minutes. Bake in preheated oven until puffed and edges are set, about 42 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes. Sprinkle with chives, and serve.

