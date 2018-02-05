Mini Cheese Grits Casseroles Recipe
This make-ahead recipe is ideal for a brunch or holiday breakfast. Prepare the grits the night prior to serving, and then bake the casseroles before everyone arrives. Ramekins in pastel hues help dress up this recipe for your Easter table. Plus, the single-serving portions feel more formal than a regular casserole dish. If you don't have 8-ounce ramekins, our recipe can be made in a 2-quart baking dish (increase the baking time to about 50 to 55 minutes). The key to creamy, lump-free grits is to stir or whisk the grits while you are slowly pouring them into the water. Stir occasionally until the grits are tender. Make sure the pot of grits does not start popping or bubbling, and reduce heat to low