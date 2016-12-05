Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas Recipe
Everyone loves enchiladas but all that rolling and filling can be a little labor-intensive on a busy weeknight. So we figured out a way to bake up a pan of delicious mini enchiladas in three easy steps! First, tuck small flour tortillas into two muffin pans and bake until browned to make crispy shells. Next, fill the prepared shells with a mixture of black beans, refried beans, enchilada sauce, green chiles, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Use a mild enchilada sauce and omit the chiles if your family doesn't like a lot of heat. Bake the mini enchiladas until the cheese melts, then top each one with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and scallions. Serve with your favorite green salad (a serving size is three mini enchiladas per person) for a fast and family-friendly meal that will be on your dinner table in 30 minutes.