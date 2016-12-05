Mini Black Bean and Cheese Enchiladas Recipe

Everyone loves enchiladas but all that rolling and filling can be a little labor-intensive on a busy weeknight. So we figured out a way to bake up a pan of delicious mini enchiladas in three easy steps! First, tuck small flour tortillas into two muffin pans and bake until browned to make crispy shells. Next, fill the prepared shells with a mixture of black beans, refried beans, enchilada sauce, green chiles, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese. Use a mild enchilada sauce and omit the chiles if your family doesn't like a lot of heat. Bake the mini enchiladas until the cheese melts, then top each one with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and scallions. Serve with your favorite green salad (a serving size is three mini enchiladas per person) for a fast and family-friendly meal that will be on your dinner table in 30 minutes. 

By Lisa Cericola

Recipe Summary

total:
30 mins
active:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: 3 mini enchiladas)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Gently tuck tortillas into lightly greased (with cooking spray) cups of 2 (12-cup) muffin pans. Bake in preheated oven until tortillas have hardened and browned slightly on the sides, 12 to 15 minutes.

  • Stir together black beans, refried black beans, enchilada sauce, and green chiles in a medium bowl. Divide mixture evenly among baked tortilla cups. Sprinkle with cheese, and bake at 350°F until cheese melts, about 15 minutes.

  • Transfer mini enchiladas from muffin cups to a serving platter. Top evenly with lettuce and pico de gallo. Drizzle with sour cream, and sprinkle with scallions.

