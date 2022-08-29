Tailgates, birthdays, house-warming parties, and more. When you have a crowd to please, serve up these open-top barbecue sandwiches, and everyone will be diving in for their very own slider.

These mini barbecue sandwiches utilize some smart store-bought shortcuts to cut down on cook time—namely, Hawaiian rolls, refrigerated pulled pork, and bottled barbecue sauce. Of course, we're going to gussy up that barbecue sauce with some other high-flavor ingredients, such as adobo sauce, Worcestershire, and mustard.

We call for store-bought pulled pork (you can usually find it in the prepared meats section) because that's easy to get your hands on, but if you have some leftover pulled pork from a weekend barbecue or tailgate, go ahead and use it as a leftovers makeover in this recipe for dinner the next night.

Split-Top Mini Barbecue Sandwiches Ingredients

To serve six people (with a serving size of two small sandwiches per person), you'll need one package of Hawaiian sweet rolls and one container of sauceless pulled pork. You'll also need canola oil, a red onion, three garlic cloves, ground cumin, ketchup, adobo sauce, Worcestershire sauce, brown mustard, apple cider vinegar, cumin, pepper, butter, sweet pickle relish, and water.

How to Make Split-Top Mini Barbecue Sandwiches

You'll need about 30 minutes to put together these mini sandwiches, but you can have a few other things in prep mode while you're stirring and warming the filling for these sandwiches.

Step 1. Make the sandwich filling

First, preheat the oven to 400°F. Heat canola oil in a large skillet over medium-low. Add the onion to the oil, and cook while stirring occasionally until the onion is translucent.

cooking onion and garlic Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

Add the garlic and cumin, and cook for about 30 seconds. Remove the aromatics from the heat and add them to a blender with ketchup, water, adobo sauce, Worcestershire sauce, mustard, vinegar, and black pepper. Process these ingredients until smooth.

sauce in a blender jar Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

Return the blended ingredients to the skillet, and simmer while stirring often.

barbecue simmering in sauce Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

Add the pulled pork and keep stirring until the sauce is thick. (For this recipe, you can use any smoked pork—as long as it doesn't already have its own sauce.)

cooking barbecue for mini barbecue sandwiches

Step 2. Split and warm the rolls

While the pork cooks, cover a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper, and place the rolls on top. Cut each roll diagonally across the top to create a little pocket for the ingredients. (Make sure you cut a deep enough slice in each roll so you have ample room for filling later.)

making splits in hawaiian rolls Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

Brush the tops and sides of the rolls with melted butter, and bake them in the oven until they are lightly toasted. (Put your rolls in the oven to toast about the same time you add the pork to the sauce in the skillet so they both come out hot at the same time!)

Step 3. Fill the sandwiches

Take the warmed rolls out of the oven, and spoon the pulled pork in each roll. Top them with relish before serving.

filling hawaiian rolls Credit: Photographer: Alison Miksch / Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn / Prop Stylist: Christina Brockman

What Goes on a Barbecue Sandwich?

This recipe calls for topping mini pulled pork sandwiches with sweet pickle relish before serving; the relish adds a bit of salinity and a solid tang that balances the richness of the meat and brightens up the dish.

Other options for topping barbecue sandwiches include pickles, avocado, pickled red onion, coleslaw, roasted red peppers, and more. Get creative!

What Is a Barbecue Sandwich Made Of?

This recipe for mini split-top barbecue sandwiches calls for pulled pork filling. But you can easily substitute other kinds of proteins and toppings depending on the preferences and dietary restrictions of your crowd.

For instance, replace the pulled pork with chicken if you prefer. Or, for a vegetarian take, substitute jackfruit, which has a fibrous consistency similar to pulled pork.

What Side Dishes Go with Barbecue Sandwiches?

These mini barbecue sandwiches are a great concept for a small gathering, such as a tailgate party: People can simply grab a mini portion, and mingle.