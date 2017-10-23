Mimi's Cornbread Dressing Recipe

A great Southern-style dressing starts with cornbread that is baked in a skillet for a crisp, golden crust. This simple recipe can be made up to a month ahead if stored in the freezer. Made with the flavorful notes of fresh sage, parsley, and thyme, this dressing does not skimp on the delivery. Deliciously moist and perfectly seasoned, this holiday dish will be your new go-to recipe for holidays and family get-togethers. Even though buying boxed or premade cornbread can make dressing recipes a lot easier, this recipe uses homemade cornbread, and your family will taste the difference. The simple buttermilk skillet version will give your dressing the best texture and flavor. Mama will be so impressed with this delicious cornbread dressing that she might even get a little jealous.

By James Farmer

active:
30 mins
total:
2 hrs 5 mins
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°. Coat bottom and sides of a 10-inch cast-iron skillet with 1 Tbsp. oil; heat in oven 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir together cornmeal mix, next 3 ingredients, and remaining 1 Tbsp. oil. Pour batter into hot skillet.

  • Bake at 400° for 30 minutes or until golden. Remove from oven to a wire rack; cool 15 minutes. Crumble cornbread into a large bowl. Stir 5 cups broth into crumbled cornbread until moistened, adding more broth, 1 Tbsp. at a time, if necessary. (Mixture should resemble wet sand.)

  • Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat; add onion and celery, and sauté 8 to 10 minutes or until tender. Add onion mixture to cornbread mixture.

  • Microwave remaining 1/2 cup butter in a small microwave-safe bowl at HIGH 1 minute or until melted. Stir melted butter, eggs, and remaining ingredients into cornbread mixture; spoon into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

  • Bake at 400° for 50 minutes to 1 hour or until golden brown. Serve immediately.

