Memphis Dry-Rubbed Baby Back Ribs Recipe
These smoked ribs are surprisingly easy to make, even for a first-timer.
Recipe Summary
These smoked ribs are surprisingly easy to make, even for a first-timer, and outrageously good. A Memphis-style dry rub forms a delicious crust around the meat, making them savory and tender. A vinegar wash with an extra sprinkling of dry rub at the end of the cooking process adds another layer of flavor—no sauce necessary. Be sure to add these baby back ribs to your summer barbecue menu. No messy sauce means easy eating.