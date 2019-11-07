Melting Sweet Potatoes

The traditional sweet potato casserole may be your go-to recipe during the holiday season, but why not try something new? These Melting Sweet Potatoes will make you forget all about the marshmallow-topped casserole of your childhood. Don't crowd the potatoes when baking this recipe. Choose a rimmed baking sheet that has enough surface areas so the potatoes don't overlap but is small enough so the butter and stock can cover the potatoes evenly. If using a 13- by 9-inch pan, fill it with just enough potatoes to make a single snug layer. Before adding them to the syrup mixture, remember to toast your walnuts – this extra step adds loads of extra flavor. You can use pecans instead of walnuts, if you desire. This side dish has a prep time of just 10 minutes, and a total time of 45 minutes, which means you should put this delicious recipe in your weeknight rotation. Serve it with a green vegetable and roast chicken or pork tenderloin.  

By Emily Nabors Hall

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450ºF. Microwave 1/2 cup of the butter in a microwavable bowl on HIGH until melted, about 30 seconds. Toss together potatoes and melted butter in a large bowl. Transfer to a large, rimmed baking sheet, spreading potatoes in a single layer; pour any remaining butter in the bowl over potatoes. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper. Roast potatoes in preheated oven until bottoms are lightly golden, about 15 minutes. Flip potatoes, sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Return to oven, and bake until potatoes are very brown, about 10 minutes. Add stock to baking sheet, and bake at 450°F until most of the liquid has evaporated, about 10 minutes.  

  • Meanwhile, combine walnuts, syrup, and remaining 1/4 cup butter and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a saucepan over medium. Bring to a simmer, stirring to emulsify butter and syrup. Remove from heat.

  • Transfer potatoes to a platter. Drizzle with syrup mixture just before serving.

