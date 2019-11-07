Melting Sweet Potatoes
The traditional sweet potato casserole may be your go-to recipe during the holiday season, but why not try something new? These Melting Sweet Potatoes will make you forget all about the marshmallow-topped casserole of your childhood. Don't crowd the potatoes when baking this recipe. Choose a rimmed baking sheet that has enough surface areas so the potatoes don't overlap but is small enough so the butter and stock can cover the potatoes evenly. If using a 13- by 9-inch pan, fill it with just enough potatoes to make a single snug layer. Before adding them to the syrup mixture, remember to toast your walnuts – this extra step adds loads of extra flavor. You can use pecans instead of walnuts, if you desire. This side dish has a prep time of just 10 minutes, and a total time of 45 minutes, which means you should put this delicious recipe in your weeknight rotation. Serve it with a green vegetable and roast chicken or pork tenderloin.