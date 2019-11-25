For most Southerners, their snowmen look more like these than the month-long figures up North. Melted or not, a snowman cookie is just as whimsical (and prone to disappear) as the real thing. Our Melted Snowman Cookies are made from one of our absolute favorite sugar cookie recipes, and rather than fussing with royal icing, we use a simple vanilla candy coating that we spoon over the cookies. The candy coating takes less than 2 minutes to melt and gives the messy look for a melting snowman. Black nonpareil sprinkles and orange sprinkles are used for the eyes, buttons, and noses of these snowmen, and black decorating icing is used to make the stick arms. Sweet and classically flavored with vanilla and almond extracts, these cookies are as delightful to behold as they are to eat. So whether it's for a holiday cookie swap or just for keeping around the house, these decorated cookies are easier to make than most decorated holiday cookies and they're guaranteed to bring a smile to the faces of the those who see them.