Melted Queso with Chorizo
The cheesy dip of our dreams.
Leave it to Pati Jinich to up the ante on cheese dip. The Mexican-born cookbook author and TV show host dials up the flavor in her Tex-Mex queso by inviting ingredients to the party that pack a punch. She starts by broiling poblano peppers, then peeling away the blackened skin, resulting in tender, smoky peppers with just the right amount of heat.
Next, she cooks Mexican chorizo in a skillet until it's nicely browned. Pro tip: When shopping for chorizo, keep a close eye on the packaging. Mexican chorizo is uncooked, like breakfast sausage; it's what you want for this recipe. Spanish chorizo is cured, and is too dry for this recipe. After cooking the chorizo, set it aside to top the queso later, but keep the flavorful drippings in the pan for sautéing the onions.
To get that deliciously smooth and creamy queso texture, Pati uses a mixture of whole milk, cream, cream cheese, and a surprise ingredient—grated American cheese. Unlike Cheddar cheese, which can get grainy or greasy when melted, American cheese melts super smoothly, making it perfect for this dip. Serve this next-level queso with plenty of corn tortilla chips, or spoon it over your favorite tacos to make them even better.
