We like to have options. When developing a recipe for Melon Slushies, our Test Kitchen wanted to create a formula that was entirely customizable; depending on which melons are available at your local farmers' market (or simply suit your fancy), you can tailor these Melon Slushies to your personal preferences. Cantaloupe, honeydew, red and yellow watermelon will each yield delicious results in this core frozen beverage recipe to store in your Rolodex.

These surprisingly creamy melon slushies are refreshing and festive, with a splash of alcohol to make them grown-up. Lillet Blanc, a white wine aperitif, is a lovely addition to the cocktails, adding a floral, sweet note with a hint of citrus that plays well with the melon flavors. Feel free to exchange the vodka for white rum or gin, depending on your preference. Each melon provides a different flavor, but all of the slushies carry floral notes and a hint of honey and citrus from the aperitif.

These slushies can be made with a variety of melons, from cantaloupe—with its strong sugary flavor and musky aroma—to firm and crunchy red watermelon, which packs a candy-like sweetness that makes it ideal for drinks. You can even use yellow watermelon in these slushies; the fruit has the same crisp and juicy texture as a red watermelon, but a more mellow flavor. We call it a choose-your-own-adventure.