Melissa Gray's Cranberry Granita

"My Aunt Terry is admittedly not a great baker, so she started making this cranberry granita. I'm from Florida, and November can be rather hot there. Granita is a great dessert that cools us all back down," says Test Kitchen Professional Melissa Gray. "It's perfectly tart and sweet; plus it's so light that it saves room for that second plate from the buffet!"

This Thanksgiving, Southern Living's editors and contributors are sharing the recipes that grace our tables year after year—like Melissa's Cranberry Granita. This year, we're ditching the canned cranberry sauce and opting for a Florida-style Thanksgiving. You can use fresh or thawed frozen cranberries in this simple dish. With oven and fridge space so coveted around Thanksgiving, this Cranberry Granita is perfect to make a up to a week ahead of time and stash in the freezer. You can even serve this cool treat in a glass with a splash of vodka or tequila.