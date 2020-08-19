Lagniappe Bread Rolls
Melissa Martin (one of our 2020 Cooks of the Year) wanted to introduce more people to the types of Cajun dishes she grew up eating in the tiny town of Chauvin in Southwest Louisiana, so she opened a restaurant in New Orleans called Mosquito Supper Club. There, she serves a nightly menu that revolves around shrimp, oysters, crabs, and other coastal delicacies. Also on the table: these pillowy, slightly sweet lagniappe rolls. Lagniappe means “a little something extra” and Martin explains that in Louisiana, a break in the heat is called “lagniappe weather,” meaning it’s the perfect time to make bread because the dough can rise at a more tempered pace. That said, these rolls are easy to make no matter the season. “They remind me of my childhood. They are the rolls that are on my aunts’ tables on Sunday.” Martin says. “Everyone makes them slightly different, but the end product is the same.” This recipe, along with many others, can be found in Martin’s cookbook Mosquito Supper Club.
Adapted from Mosquito Supper Club by Melissa M. Martin (Artisan Books) Copyright © 2020.