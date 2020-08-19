Pinewood Fried Chicken
You probably wouldn’t expect a tiny town like Nunnelly, Tennessee, to have a dining destination that would attract folks with dietary restrictions, like celiac disease, but Pinewood Kitchen & Mercantile is just that. Chef/owner Mee McCormick and her family opened the restaurant and a biodynamic farm with the goal of serving healthy comfort food that all people can enjoy, regardless of food allergies, special diets, or health conditions. Since then, locals and out of towners have returned again and again to Pinewood not only for its good food and friendly hospitality, but because every guest can be accommodated. “Chefs should not look at food allergies as a burden but as an opportunity,” she says. Her Pinewood Fried Chicken is one of the most popular dishes on the menu. Made with a crispy gluten-free cornmeal crust, the chicken is every bit as good as the traditional kind breaded in flour. The recipe, and many others from the restaurant, is available in McCormick’s first cookbook My Pinewood Kitchen.
Adapted from My Pinewood Kitchen, A Southern Culinary Cure: 130+ Crazy Delicious, Gluten-Free Recipes to Reduce Inflammation and Make Your Gut Happy by Mee McCormick (Simon & Schuster) Copyright © 2020