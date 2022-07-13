Mediterranean Shrimp and Couscous Salad
A 20-minute grain salad that's impressive and even easier than you'd expect.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
A great main dish for lunch, dinner, or a potluck, this light and refreshing shrimp salad will become your summer go-to. Pearls of Isreali couscous make an excellent salad base as they absorb the dressing and add texture. Tons of fresh parsley and dill pack in the flavor, while the crumbled feta adds tang. Skewered shrimp are also a breeze to grill, cooking in minutes and are easy to flip and transfer off hot grill grates when on a skewer.
If you can't find Isreali couscous at the grocery store, swap in orzo or another whole grain. In fact, this salad is easy to customize to your tastes; sub in your favorite herbs, use grilled chicken instead of shrimp, or add additional veggies if you'd like. This pasta salad tastes great served cold or at room temperature, and the flavors only intensify if prepared a day in advance.