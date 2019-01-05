This casserole is a Southern twist on a classic Shepherd's Pie. The meat filling is flavored with Worcestershire and tomato, giving it the characteristic flavor of Southern meatloaf, while the creamy mashed potato topping is enriched with garlic, butter, and chives.
This recipe is great! However the author forgot to put in there where the other 2 cloves of garlic go. I figured they went in before u add the meat to the onion mixture but some people may not know.
Southern Living Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/13/2021
Very good-I cut the recipe in half for two people-omitted celery and green pepper-I was out of them. Other change was I let the potatoes cool before I added the egg yolk-just as a precaution and because I am retired and home all day I baked in the oven at 350 degrees for 30 minutes. Will definitely make again
