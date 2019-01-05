Meatloaf Casserole

This casserole is a Southern twist on a classic Shepherd's Pie. The meat filling is flavored with Worcestershire and tomato, giving it the characteristic flavor of Southern meatloaf, while the creamy mashed potato topping is enriched with garlic, butter, and chives.

By Micah A Leal

Ingredients

Directions

  • Peel and dice potatoes into 1/2-inch cubes. Place into medium-sized pot with a lid, and cover potatoes with cold water. Cover the pot and bring to a boil over high heat, then remove the lid of the pot and reduce the heat to medium-low, allowing the potatoes to simmer until tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Strain potatoes and return to the pot. Mash the potatoes until smooth. Stir in half-and-half, butter, 1 tsp. kosher salt, 1 clove of garlic, and chives. Once fully combined, stir in the two egg yolks until completely incorporated, and set aside.

  • Preheat the oven to 400°F. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet until shimmering. Add onion, bell pepper, and celery. Sauté over medium-high until completely soft, about 8 minutes.

  • Add the ground beef and stir until the meat is fully cooked. Add 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, tomato sauce, breadcrumbs, Worcestershire sauce, and tomato paste.

  • Evenly spread the meat filling into a 2 1/2-qt. casserole dish. Top the meat mixture with the mashed potatoes, carefully spreading the mashed potatoes over the entire surface of the meat. Bake for 25 minutes.  

