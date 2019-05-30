Meatball Sliders with Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce

Coca-Cola is breaking out of the ice-cold glass, y'all. While it has always been a Southern classic when it comes to sipping, Coca-Cola is also the perfect ingredient in a variety of Southern dishes. Test it out with this simple, delicious, and party-perfect recipe for meatball sliders with Coca-Cola barbecue sauce. These sliders are a perfect app for summer celebrations, and they can even double as dinner. (Bonus: Kids love them!) They're no ordinary sliders, though. The Coca-Cola barbecue sauce adds some pizzazz with a taste of the South's favorite soft drink. The sliders are so easy to whip up, too. They call for just nine ingredients—one of which is, you guessed it, Coca-Cola!—plus your choice of favorite toppings. This recipe makes 20 sliders, so it's super simple to make for a crowd. Try it out this recipe in your kitchen today, and Coca-Cola will soon become your new secret weapon. Your friends and family won't believe you when you tell them what your secret ingredient is. To round off the Coca-Cola-themed meal, be sure to serve a Georgia Peanut Pie With Coca-Cola Glaze for dessert!