McLeod Farms' Fresh Peach Pound Cake

You know a peach recipe is good when it comes from peach farmers in South Carolina.

McLeod Farms

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe Summary

bake:
1 hr
cool:
1 hr 10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
2 hrs 40 mins
active:
25 mins
Servings:
12
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Family-owned McLeod Farms in McBee, South Carolina, has grown peaches since 1916 and even has its own cookbook; today, they're sharing their recipe for Fresh Peach Pound Cake.

This Peach Pound Cake packs a double dose of peaches, with cubed fruit both baked into the pound cake and stewed into a shiny, peach-hued glaze. The peaches keep the cake moist and add nice pops of fruity flavor. Cornstarch helps to thicken the glaze, which is not too sweet and coats the cake beautifully. This double-peach pound cake would be great served at tea time or as a brunch finale.

Ingredients

Peach Pound Cake
Peach Glaze

Directions

  • Prepare the Peach Pound Cake: Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease a 10-inch tube pan with butter, and sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of the sugar.

    Advertisement

  • Beat butter and remaining 2 cups sugar with a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, on medium-low speed, beating just until blended after each addition, about 1 minute. Beat in vanilla.

  • Stir together baking powder, salt, and 2¾ cups of the flour. With mixer running on low speed, gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture, beating just until combined, about 1 minute.

  • Combine peaches and remaining ¼ cup flour in a medium bowl, and toss until peaches are fully coated. Fold floured peaches into batter. Spread batter evenly in prepared pan.

  • Bake in preheated oven until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 60 to 70 minutes. Let cool in pan on a wire rack 10 minutes; run an offset spatula or knife around edges of cake, and remove from pan to rack. Cool completely, about 1 hour.

  • Prepare the Peach Glaze: Stir together ¼ cup water and cornstarch in a small bowl until cornstarch is completely incorporated; set aside. 

  • Add peeled peach halves to a blender, and process until smooth, about 45 seconds. Pour peach mixture into a small saucepan, and add sugar. Bring to a simmer over low. Stir in cornstarch mixture; cook, stirring often, until mixture has thickened, about 5 minutes. Drizzle Peach Glaze over cooled pound cake before serving.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Southern Living. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/22/2022