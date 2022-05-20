McLeod Farms' Fresh Peach Pound Cake
You know a peach recipe is good when it comes from peach farmers in South Carolina.
McLeod Farms
Family-owned McLeod Farms in McBee, South Carolina, has grown peaches since 1916 and even has its own cookbook; today, they're sharing their recipe for Fresh Peach Pound Cake.
This Peach Pound Cake packs a double dose of peaches, with cubed fruit both baked into the pound cake and stewed into a shiny, peach-hued glaze. The peaches keep the cake moist and add nice pops of fruity flavor. Cornstarch helps to thicken the glaze, which is not too sweet and coats the cake beautifully. This double-peach pound cake would be great served at tea time or as a brunch finale.