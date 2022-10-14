Food and Recipes Recipes Mashed Sweet Potatoes Be the first to rate & review! Five simple ingredients and 35 minutes get you one delicious side dish. By Joey Skladany Published on October 14, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Emily Laurae/Southern Living Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 35 mins Servings: 6 Jump to recipe Wonderfully smooth and creamy, these Mashed Sweet Potatoes still retain enough texture to be thick and rich. We don't add much sweetener here, relying instead on the sweet potatoes' natural sweetness. That makes it the perfect side dish for the holidays, when you need to balance everything on the plate and still save room for dessert. If you're looking for a fancier version, consider our Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows. Of course, you can opt for brown sugar, honey, cane syrup, or another sweetener if you want to play up the sweet notes. Other fall-friendly spices like cloves, nutmeg, and ginger would be great instead of or with the cinnamon. Prefer mashed sweet potatoes that are bit more savory? Opt for sour cream and cheese, or stronger herbs like parsley and sage. Freshly-ground black pepper also makes a brilliant counterpoint to the natural sweetness of the potatoes. Got a little time to make this dish extra special? Oven roast the sweet potatoes instead of boiling them. This will deepen the sweetness and flavor. If you want to skip peeling the potatoes before you roast or boil them, you can. The skin adds a bit more chew and texture. Ingredients 6 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed (about 3 1/2 pounds) ⅓ cup warm or room temperature whole milk 4 Tbsp. butter, melted ⅓ cup maple syrup ½ tsp. ground cinnamon Directions Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add sweet potatoes, and reduce the heat to medium until the water simmers. Cook until sweet potatoes are tender, around 30 minutes, and then drain and transfer to a large bowl. Mash sweet potatoes with a potato masher or fork. Slowly pour in milk as you mix with the opposite hand. Stir in melted butter, maple syrup, and cinnamon until combined. Serve. Rate it Print