Wonderfully smooth and creamy, these Mashed Sweet Potatoes still retain enough texture to be thick and rich. We don't add much sweetener here, relying instead on the sweet potatoes' natural sweetness. That makes it the perfect side dish for the holidays, when you need to balance everything on the plate and still save room for dessert.

If you're looking for a fancier version, consider our Sweet Potato Casserole With Marshmallows. Of course, you can opt for brown sugar, honey, cane syrup, or another sweetener if you want to play up the sweet notes. Other fall-friendly spices like cloves, nutmeg, and ginger would be great instead of or with the cinnamon.

Prefer mashed sweet potatoes that are bit more savory? Opt for sour cream and cheese, or stronger herbs like parsley and sage. Freshly-ground black pepper also makes a brilliant counterpoint to the natural sweetness of the potatoes.

Got a little time to make this dish extra special? Oven roast the sweet potatoes instead of boiling them. This will deepen the sweetness and flavor. If you want to skip peeling the potatoes before you roast or boil them, you can. The skin adds a bit more chew and texture.