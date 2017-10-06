Mashed Potatoes with Bacon and Crispy Scallions Recipe
Mashed potatoes should be more than an excuse to eat gravy. With the right ingredients, mashed potatoes can become a standout star on the Thanksgiving table that your family will request ahead for next year. Thanks to buttermilk and crème fraîche, these incredibly rich, slightly tangy potatoes can stand on their own just fine, but we also love to top them with crispy bacon and scallions for even more flavor. The mashed potatoes can be made one day ahead; store covered in the refrigerator and reheat before serving. These potatoes are special occasion worthy, but you can also serve them during the week with pork tenderloin, fried chicken, or country-fried steak.
Reheating Directions
Spoon potatoes into a 4- to 6-qt. slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH until heated through, about 2 hours. Or reheat in a tightly covered baking dish at 350°F until heated through, about 1 hour.