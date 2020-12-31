Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards
Combine three vegetables into one creamy side dish.
Looking for a way to lighten up classic mashed potatoes? We’ve discovered a way to sneak some extra vegetables into this family-favorite side. That’s right: Our Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards combine three vegetables into one creamy side dish. Potatoes, rutabaga, and collards work together to create an unconventional, utterly decadent side fit for any occasion, from weeknights to holidays.
We love this recipe because it doesn’t venture too far away from your classic mashed potatoes (it’s still loaded with plenty of milk and cheese), but it’s packed with extra, unexpected nutrients. The potato mixture is slightly sweet, earthy, and buttery; adding the rutabaga and collards adds a new dimension to this traditional Thanksgiving side. The cooked potatoes and rutabaga are a little wet out of the pot, so let them drain and dry out a bit so that they can soak up more of the milk and butter. The deep green collards laced through the potatoes add a lovely pop of color to this side.
If you’re lucky enough to have any leftover, transform this mash into fried potato pancakes the next morning. Serve with some fried eggs and bacon and you’ve got an all-star breakfast.