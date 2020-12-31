Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards

Rating: Unrated

Combine three vegetables into one creamy side dish.

By Ann Taylor Pittman

Gallery

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe Summary

active:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
12
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Looking for a way to lighten up classic mashed potatoes? We’ve discovered a way to sneak some extra vegetables into this family-favorite side. That’s right: Our Mashed Potatoes and Rutabaga with Collards combine three vegetables into one creamy side dish. Potatoes, rutabaga, and collards work together to create an unconventional, utterly decadent side fit for any occasion, from weeknights to holidays.

We love this recipe because it doesn’t venture too far away from your classic mashed potatoes (it’s still loaded with plenty of milk and cheese), but it’s packed with extra, unexpected nutrients. The potato mixture is slightly sweet, earthy, and buttery; adding the rutabaga and collards adds a new dimension to this traditional Thanksgiving side. The cooked potatoes and rutabaga are a little wet out of the pot, so let them drain and dry out a bit so that they can soak up more of the milk and butter. The deep green collards laced through the potatoes add a lovely pop of color to this side.

If you’re lucky enough to have any leftover, transform this mash into fried potato pancakes the next morning. Serve with some fried eggs and bacon and you’ve got an all-star breakfast.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place potatoes and rutabaga in a large Dutch oven or a large heavy-bottomed saucepan, and cover with 9 cups cool water. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the salt. Bring mixture to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-high, and simmer until vegetables are very tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat. Drain; return cooked vegetables to Dutch oven. Let stand 5 minutes, or until they are dry and have a slightly chalky appearance.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, heat 3 tablespoons of the butter in a large skillet over medium until foamy. Add chopped scallions. Cook, stirring often, until scallion greens are slightly wilted, about 1 minute. Add collards and ½ teaspoon of the salt. Cover; cook, stirring occasionally, until collards are just tender-crisp, 7 to 8 minutes. Remove skillet from heat.

  • Add warm milk, 2 tablespoons of the butter, and remaining ¾ teaspoon salt to drained potato-rutabaga mixture. Mash to desired consistency using a potato masher. Stir in cheese and collard mixture until cheese is melted. Spoon into a serving bowl; top with remaining 3 tablespoons butter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 01/02/2021