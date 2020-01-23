Mashed Potato Casserole

The next time you're tasked with bringing potatoes to the potluck, surprise everyone with this comforting Mashed Potato Casserole. Made with Yukon Gold potatoes (our favorite for mashing) and tangy Swiss cheese, it's a tasty change of pace from plain mashed potatoes yet it will go with just about any main dish that's on the table. (Not a fan of Swiss cheese? Swap it out for the same amount of shredded Gruyere or sharp white Cheddar.) This casserole is extra rich and creamy thanks to the addition of cream cheese, sour cream, and half-and-half. A topping of toasted fresh breadcrumbs and crispy fried onions adds the right amount of crunch to balance out the smoothness underneath. If you're bringing this casserole to a gathering and want to make it in advance, the potatoes can be made up to two days ahead and stored in the refrigerator. When you're ready to serve the potatoes, remove the pan from the refrigerator while the oven preheats. Prepare the breadcrumb topping, then sprinkle it on top of the casserole and bake it in the oven as directed.

active:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Yield:
Serves 6 (serving size: about 1 cup)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Place potatoes, 1 teaspoon of the salt, and water to cover in a Dutch oven. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium, and cook until tender, 15 minutes. Drain.

  • Add sour cream, cream cheese, and butter to potatoes, and mash with a potato masher until almost smooth. Stir in half-and-half, shredded cheese, black pepper, and remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Lightly coat a 9-inch square pan with cooking spray. Spoon potato mixture into prepared pan. Stir together breadcrumbs, onions, and parsley. Sprinkle mixture evenly over potatoes.

  • Bake in preheated oven until thoroughly heated, about 20 minutes, covering with aluminum foil after 12 minutes to prevent breadcrumb mixture from overbrowning. Serve immediately.

