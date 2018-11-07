Martina McBride loves cake. We, too, feel our heartstrings tug at the mere utterance of the dessert category. In her new cookbook Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, published by Oxmoor House, we can't get enough of her chocolate flourless cake, the country star's "go-to dinner party dessert." The indulgent cake only requires 20 minutes of hands-on time, so it's no wonder it's ideal for when you're hosting and tied up in the kitchen getting everything ready. "I've made this so many times and it always turns out perfectly—rich, moist, and decadent. I love serving small slices with a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream on the side. Try this recipe without the cinnamon for classic chocolate or add the cinnamon to give it more of a Mexican chocolate note," McBride writes in the recipe's headnote. If you're making homemade whipped cream to go with the cake, McBride recommends sweetening it with a touch of vanilla extract and a bit of powdered sugar. Read on for the full flourless chocolate cake recipe and if you love all things chocolate, be sure to scope out our best chocolate cake recipes.You can buy Martina's Kitchen Mix on Amazon here.