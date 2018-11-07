Martina McBride Chocolate Cake Recipe

Martina McBride loves cake. We, too, feel our heartstrings tug at the mere utterance of the dessert category. In her new cookbook Martina's Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life, published by Oxmoor House, we can't get enough of her chocolate flourless cake, the country star's "go-to dinner party dessert." The indulgent cake only requires 20 minutes of hands-on time, so it's no wonder it's ideal for when you're hosting and tied up in the kitchen getting everything ready. "I've made this so many times and it always turns out perfectly—rich, moist, and decadent. I love serving small slices with a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream on the side. Try this recipe without the cinnamon for classic chocolate or add the cinnamon to give it more of a Mexican chocolate note," McBride writes in the recipe's headnote. If you're making homemade whipped cream to go with the cake, McBride recommends sweetening it with a touch of vanilla extract and a bit of powdered sugar. Read on for the full flourless chocolate cake recipe and if you love all things chocolate, be sure to scope out our best chocolate cake recipes.You can buy Martina's Kitchen Mix on Amazon here.

By Perri Ormont Blumberg

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Yield:
Serves 10 to 12
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350˚F.

  • Lightly butter the bottom and sides of a 10-inch springform pan. Dust bottom and sides with the cocoa, shaking to remove excess.

  • Combine the bittersweet chocolate and butter in a large bowl. Microwave for 1 minute or until completely melted and smooth, stirring at 30-second intervals. (Alternately, melt in a small metal bowl set over a saucepan of simmering water, stirring until smooth.) Let cool slightly. Whisk in the sugar and cinnamon, if desired. Whisk in the eggs, 1 at a time, whisking well after each addition. Sift the remaining 1 cup cocoa over the mixture, and whisk until just combined.

  • Pour the batter into the prepared pan, and bake 30 to 35 minutes or just until barely set. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool for 10 minutes. Run a knife around the edges to loosen, and remove sides. Remove to a serving platter, and let cool completely. Dust with additional cocoa or powdered sugar. Serve with ice cream or sweetened whipped cream, if desired.

Source

Excerpted from Martina's Kitchen Mix by Martina McBride. Copyright © 2018 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Meredith Corporation. New York, NY. All rights reserved.

