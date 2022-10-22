Food and Recipes Recipes Marshmallow Fruit Salad Be the first to rate & review! This fruity dish is a heaping scoop of nostalgia. By Jessica Furniss Jessica Furniss Jessica Furniss is a food photographer and recipe developer specializing in baking and charcuterie with over 10 years experience. Her work has been featured on TV, on the radio, on billboards, and in publications worldwide. She's a TikTok influencer with over 110k followers. Learn more at jessicafurniss.com. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 22, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jessica Furniss Active Time: 5 mins Total Time: 5 mins Servings: 6 Fruit salads and congealed salads are a staple of many Southern Thanksgiving and holiday meals. This one combines fresh fruit with cherry pie filling and marshmallows for a sweet side dish of nostalgia. Ingredients 1 (21-oz.) can cherry pie filling 1 medium red apple, chopped 1 medium green apple, chopped 2 (11-oz.) cans mandarin oranges 1 (15.5-oz.) can pineapple tidbits 3 bananas, sliced ½ cup orange juice (if needed) 1 (10-oz.) bag of mini marshmallows Whipped cream (optional) Maraschino cherries (optional) Directions In a large bowl, combine first 5 ingredients, through pineapple. Mix until well combined. Just before serving, slice bananas. Toss bananas in orange juice, then fold bananas and marshmallows into fruit mixture. Divide into bowls, and top with optional whipped cream and cherries. Rate it Print