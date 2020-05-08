Only seven ingredients stand between you and one of our favorite ways to dress up summertime tomatoes. These tangy tomatoes can be enjoyed solo, in a salad with torn summer herbs, or with hot cooked pasta for a lighter and brighter take on marinara sauce. You can simply pair them with sandwich bread for an upgrade to your everyday tomato sandwich or throw the leftovers in the blender with onions and peppers for a simple gazpacho. Whether you slice them into wedges or cut them lengthwise, a colorful collection of yellow, red, and green heirloom tomatoes is sure to dress up any dish or midsummer menu.However you serve them, let the tomatoes sit in the vinaigrette at room temperature for the full 20 minutes. Don't rush them, no matter how tempted you are to keep things moving. This allows them to release their juices, absorb the flavors of the garlic and red wine vinegar and break down a bit to become more tender. One bite in and you'll know that your patience was worth the short wait.A looker as a solo side or tossed into any recipe you please, this quick and simple tomato recipe may quickly become a mainstay in your summer recipe box–especially when you come home each week with an overflowing, multicolored basket from the farmers' market. Versatile, tender, and full of flavor, these tasty marinated tomatoes are no-heat, warm weather cooking at its finest.