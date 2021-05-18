Marinated Feta With Cherry Tomatoes
Snack time or party time, cheese and tomatoes are always right.
Recipe Summary
Spice up happy hour with this make-ahead appetizer. Our Marinated Feta with Cherry Tomatoes is a simple, elegant, and quick appetizer to serve at any party—it can stand all on its own, but would also look great in a bowl on a large cheese board.
In this recipe for marinated feta, we use a variety of herbal and acidic ingredients to infuse the cheese (and the oil it soaks in) with well-rounded flavor. Orange peels and juice add an unexpected zing to this marinade, while Fresno chiles bring the heat. We call for basil and flat-leaf parsley, but you can use any herbs you have on hand. The feta softens in this mixture and absorbs the fruity oil. Serve with toasted baguette or sturdy crackers; this marinated feta would also be a great salad topper or make-ahead snack. Want to change up the cheese? This recipe would also work well with goat cheese rounds, sharp cheddar cubes, or fresh mozzarella balls.
Time is on your side with this marinated feta recipe. Just toss all the ingredients together and let them mingle for at least 6 hours. Come party time, you're all ready for carefree hosting.