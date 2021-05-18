Marinated Feta With Cherry Tomatoes

Rating: Unrated

Snack time or party time, cheese and tomatoes are always right.

By Marianne Williams

Gallery

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe Summary

active:
10 mins
chill:
6 hrs
stand:
30 mins
total:
6 hrs 40 mins
Servings:
12
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Spice up happy hour with this make-ahead appetizer. Our Marinated Feta with Cherry Tomatoes is a simple, elegant, and quick appetizer to serve at any party—it can stand all on its own, but would also look great in a bowl on a large cheese board.

In this recipe for marinated feta, we use a variety of herbal and acidic ingredients to infuse the cheese (and the oil it soaks in) with well-rounded flavor. Orange peels and juice add an unexpected zing to this marinade, while Fresno chiles bring the heat. We call for basil and flat-leaf parsley, but you can use any herbs you have on hand. The feta softens in this mixture and absorbs the fruity oil. Serve with toasted baguette or sturdy crackers; this marinated feta would also be a great salad topper or make-ahead snack. Want to change up the cheese? This recipe would also work well with goat cheese rounds, sharp cheddar cubes, or fresh mozzarella balls.

Time is on your side with this marinated feta recipe. Just toss all the ingredients together and let them mingle for at least 6 hours. Come party time, you're all ready for carefree hosting.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut 2 (3-inch) strips of orange peel from orange using a vegetable peeler, and add to a large bowl. Squeeze juice from orange to equal 2 tablespoons, and add to bowl with orange peel strips. Add sliced chiles, shallot, garlic, basil, parsley, vinegar, thyme, salt, and pepper; stir to combine. Add feta, and gently toss to fully coat in herb mixture. Pour olive oil over feta and herb mixture, and stir gently to distribute and submerge mixture in oil. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate 6 hours or up to overnight. 

    Advertisement

  • Remove feta mixture from refrigerator, and let come to room temperature, about 30 minutes. Add tomatoes to feta mixture, and transfer to a serving bowl. Serve with toasted baguette slices.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 southernliving.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.southernliving.com 05/20/2021