Margarita Cupcakes
You don't have to choose between drinks and dessert.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
If you're in need of a fun dessert for a margarita lover, these Margarita Cupcakes will be the hit of the party. A doctored-up white cake mix and tequila-spiked frosting (yes, really!) make these the easiest and most memorable cupcakes you've ever made. Lime-flavored gelatin mix makes our Margarita Cupcakes the perfect shade of light green, and adds a hint of tanginess. When making a homemade cake batter, it's important to not overbeat after adding the dry ingredients because it can make the texture of the cake tough. Cake mixes, on the other hand, actually have to be mixed for two to three minutes to ensure that they bake and rise properly. The margarita frosting—which is the real showstopper here—balances out the tanginess of the cupcake with creamy sweetness and a bit of heat from the blanco tequila. And just like the cocktail, our Test Kitchen finished these treats with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt. (Obviously, leave off if you prefer your margaritas sans salt.) It's the next best thing to a cocktail—or maybe it's even better?